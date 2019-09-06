As Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) Valuation Rose, Barrett Asset Management Has Cut by $390,355 Its Holding; First Republic Bk (FRC) Share Value Declined While Garrison Bradford & Associates Upped Holding

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 417,381 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 236,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 239,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 280,627 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89 million for 36.73 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Schroder Investment Group holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 744,427 shares. 40,657 are owned by Assetmark. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 0.25% or 168,725 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Atlanta Mgmt Com L L C reported 1.10M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 9,954 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 61,908 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% stake. Advisory Research reported 3,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 13,440 shares to 70,825 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank DEP SHS RP PFD H declares $0.3203 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares to 93,653 shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,115 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).