As Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Upped Stake; Creative Planning Has Lowered Its Novo (NVO) Position by $511,628 as Stock Value Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $153.08. About 536,676 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 9,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 26,639 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 1.01M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 03/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 4%; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – REG-Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 554,488 shares to 555,488 shares, valued at $32.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,488 shares to 107,657 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,762 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

