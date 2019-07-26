As Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $432,960; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined While Stephens Investment Management Group Has Trimmed Stake

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 64.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 128,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,761 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 199,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 606,350 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research holds 251,285 shares. Moreover, Cadence Lc has 0.04% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 8,959 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 228,591 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 10,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Brinker Inc invested in 9,011 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 29,293 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 50,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 19,517 shares. 271,731 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 125,230 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.02% or 882,698 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 54,743 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Republic (FRC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates as Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Morgan Stanley Earnings Top Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 35,757 shares to 447,370 shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp has 19,062 shares. 87,897 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited. Daiwa Gru accumulated 34,650 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.1% or 1.32 million shares. The California-based Eqis Cap has invested 0.16% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 4,140 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 1,847 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 200 shares. Newfocus Finance Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 1,641 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 136,347 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,678 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 153,409 shares stake. Adage Prns Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 205,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 640,772 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,243 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AIR Publishes Its Catastrophe Exposure Data Schema Publicly – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equifax (EFX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Cuts ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Updates ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.