As Verisk Analytic (VRSK) Stock Rose, Lazard Asset Management Decreased Stake by $406,296; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Declined, Holder Dearborn Partners Boosted Its Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytic (VRSK) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 193,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $150.75. About 499,076 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 18,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,038 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.45 million, up from 460,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 8.31 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Us Financial Bank De accumulated 3.00 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lifeplan has 3,358 shares. Gibson Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,835 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 0.06% or 13,896 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 25,526 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has 16.56M shares. Paw holds 13,000 shares. Bonness Enter invested in 1.02% or 33,600 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 94,342 shares. Van Eck invested in 0.02% or 88,020 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust Communications reported 1.14% stake. American Economic Planning Gp Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,495 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 25,622 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,388 shares to 18,870 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,293 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

