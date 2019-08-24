As Verisign (VRSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $317,112; Alpine Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Tenneco (TEN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70M, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Shares for $189,600 were bought by Smith Brandon B.. $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,000 shares. 6,450 are held by Convergence Inv Partners Ltd. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 80,280 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 165,692 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 280,306 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Incorporated invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). First Republic Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 14,604 shares. 11,027 are owned by Oppenheimer. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,491 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 71,478 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 743,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

