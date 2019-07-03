As Verisign (VRSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $859,750; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $217.06. About 379,473 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 73.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 30,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 40,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.03 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64.08M shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd reported 66,299 shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 7.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 90,865 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 7,317 shares stake. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.96% or 4.64 million shares. Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca holds 33,270 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Point & Fincl Svcs N A accumulated 144,344 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 442,183 were accumulated by Finemark Retail Bank And.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 9,760 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).