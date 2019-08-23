As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $446,346; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Lifted Position by $836,556 as Share Price Declined

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 2,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 406,782 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7,374 shares to 92,374 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 87,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.22% or 332,249 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc reported 55,576 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc accumulated 101,379 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.68% or 5.60 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison And Prns has invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc invested in 307,978 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 38,750 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 3.97 million shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 19,160 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 534,146 shares in its portfolio. Caledonia Public Ltd Liability Company reported 364,000 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Omers Administration accumulated 40,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Independent Inc stated it has 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Inverness Counsel Ltd accumulated 37,762 shares.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares to 67,494 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,190 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

