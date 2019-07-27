As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Stake; As Overstock.Com (OSTK) Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Stake by $580,800

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 793,971 shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 77,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.84M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle; 29/03/2018 – A representative for Overstock did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – ELIO MOTORS ANNOUNCED IT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FUND PRODUCTION OF ELIO VEHICLE; 20/04/2018 – Former Overstock president predicts that cannabis will be as big as e-commerce; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS ON MAY 18, CO, BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ENTERED INTO LOI TO FORM EXCHANGE TO LIST & PUBLICLY TRADE SECURITY TOKENS; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,858 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 160,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Ltd holds 41,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.1% or 75,535 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 2,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,132 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 466 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 15,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 9,433 shares stake. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 29,340 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.12% or 16,000 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 8,498 shares to 19,998 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 91,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,872 activity. The insider Corbus Barclay F sold 750 shares worth $13,163.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

