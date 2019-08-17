As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $859,750; Southeastern Asset Management Maintains Position in Realogy Holdings (RLGY)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63M, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 2.76 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13M shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 4.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.84 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 15,563 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Management Llc has 0.29% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Country Club Tru Company Na reported 23,473 shares. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Glenmede Na stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Qs Investors Lc owns 48,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd holds 0% or 81,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 330,389 shares. Advantage owns 176,982 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 17.14 million shares. 6.84 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. 1.69 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 208,797 shares or 0% of the stock.