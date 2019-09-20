As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rose, First Quadrant LP Has Lowered Stake; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Increased Stake by $359,060

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 35,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 110,377 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 74,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 756,460 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, down from 23,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $191.03. About 361,473 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18M for 40.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 39,628 shares to 98,703 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 28,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 5,689 shares to 12,710 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,042 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).