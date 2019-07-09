As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Harvey Capital Management Has Upped by $1.60 Million Its Holding

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 8.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 5,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $216.24. About 283,131 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq" on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Nasdaq" published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha" on June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,090 were reported by Chickasaw Limited Liability Company. At Bancorp invested in 0.31% or 21,769 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 216,072 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 1.96M shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Cambridge Comm, Massachusetts-based fund reported 483,598 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.06% or 145,824 shares. First Amer Financial Bank accumulated 1.92% or 225,445 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partnervest Advisory Ltd reported 16,776 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation stated it has 3,000 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank has 2.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff Phelps Investment holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,430 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 24.60M shares or 3.18% of its portfolio.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,451 shares to 139,368 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64M for 45.81 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: "4 Pioneering Hedge Funds in Artificial Intelligence – Investing News Network" published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Verisign to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire" on July 01, 2019.