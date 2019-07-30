As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Argyle Capital Management Trimmed by $859,750 Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Rose While Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 139,439 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 83 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 2.86 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 45.00 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.78 million for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

