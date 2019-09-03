As Verisign (VRSN) Shares Rose, Argyle Capital Management Cut Position; Amazon (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Donaldson Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $201.98. About 342,525 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 201.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 1,219 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $17.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.43 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For USLB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.49% or 37,212 shares. First In holds 444 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Management has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.13% or 186 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bainco Invsts has 2.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). De Burlo Gp accumulated 7,064 shares. Registered Inv Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,351 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,820 shares. 405 are held by Culbertson A N And Com. Blue Edge Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peavine Capital Ltd Company holds 170 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 85,139 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio.