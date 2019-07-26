As Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose, Trb Advisors LP Lifted Holding; First Quadrant LP Increases Holding in Celanese (CE)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 520.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 13,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,506 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 251,825 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $214.23. About 292,561 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,029 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hallmark Management invested 1.91% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Capital Guardian accumulated 484 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 231,672 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 0.16% or 19,910 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 20,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 6,234 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.26% stake. 4,603 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com. Carroll Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 47 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 2,725 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 552,704 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Private Na holds 3,752 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11,075 shares to 10,564 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 26,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,873 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

