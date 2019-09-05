As Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Position by $1.78 Million; Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Decreased Its Stake by $349,500

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 93,142 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 96,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.26. About 1.07M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 9,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 69,367 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, up from 59,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $206.47. About 290,025 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sec Spdr (XLE) by 526,860 shares to 23,503 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT) by 105,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,952 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 36.03 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 39,585 shares to 116,413 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).