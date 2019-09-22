As Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.32 Million; Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $151.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 65.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 937,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 486,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.27M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 6,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 40,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 33,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $190.69. About 520,020 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 71,103 shares to 40,102 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 100,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,577 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.