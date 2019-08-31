As Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Raised Its Holding

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 371,341 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of VRSN June 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Down 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,587 shares to 35,424 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,629 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 91,438 shares. Scotia Cap has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sailingstone Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 810,486 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. 38,591 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Altrinsic Ltd Com holds 0.81% or 183,483 shares. 3,738 are owned by Landscape Cap Ltd Llc. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 12,027 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fenimore Asset Mngmt owns 800,368 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors owns 16,608 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 213,327 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 20 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Conning reported 11,060 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Co reported 11,000 shares stake.