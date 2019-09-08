As Verisign (VRSN) Market Valuation Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Cut by $23.86 Million Its Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While Hennessy Advisors Cut Its Holding by $2.58 Million

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 672,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.00M, down from 710,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 353,989 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 23,800 shares to 188,400 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 228,632 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc. Moreover, Stevens Cap Management LP has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hap Trading Limited Liability owns 11,848 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanseatic Mgmt owns 4,836 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 5.88 million are owned by Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability. Legacy owns 23,970 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd reported 6,928 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 276,512 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,194 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 28,983 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 30,375 shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Today’s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56 million for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $53.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).