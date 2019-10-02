As Verisign Com (VRSN) Stock Rose, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $406,134 as Stock Value Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 9,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 321,985 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 45,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,313 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Com. Cetera Advsr Lc reported 39,677 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 30,286 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. 52 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr. Hartford Fin Management Inc accumulated 25,213 shares. State Street has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 4.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 124,307 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.65% or 236,273 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Ut has 1.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 60,888 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 1.02% or 60,950 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Mngmt Inc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Goelzer Invest Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 8,577 shares. Bbr Prtn Lc owns 4,109 shares. Forbes J M Communication Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 37.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VeriSign For A Defensive Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Verisign Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Growth In Domain Name Registrations Continue To Surprise? – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VeriSign, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Neustar will pay up to $120M to buy all of VeriSign’s security services contracts – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,688 shares to 6,481 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).