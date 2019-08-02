As Verint Systems (VRNT) Valuation Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding; Menta Capital Lifted Position in Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) by $853,200

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 863,028 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.66M, up from 755,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 321,418 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 206.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 2.75M shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.99M shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 23,207 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited reported 15,712 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 271,180 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 433,932 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 33,911 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 44,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.08% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 15,547 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Axa has invested 0.04% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd invested in 0.07% or 739,847 shares. Invesco stated it has 801,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 34,369 shares to 24,240 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,983 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46,255 shares to 455,094 shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,669 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Inc holds 10,800 shares. Bluestein R H invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 4,076 shares. 17,917 were reported by Zpr Invest. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 130,696 shares. New York-based Brant Point Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rbf Cap Limited Liability owns 44,350 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. James has 12,865 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company invested in 337,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 6,497 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 9,095 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 20,633 shares. 284,277 were accumulated by Axa. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 96,124 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).