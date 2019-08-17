As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.37 Million; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Boosted Its Trinseo S A (TSE) Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 48,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 269,203 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, up from 220,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 391,729 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP analyzed 23,277 shares as the company's stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 207,749 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 177,533 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint Has Raised Its Guidance, But It’s An Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verint Systems reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 10,711 shares to 21,950 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Lc accumulated 160 shares. American Century Companies accumulated 0.01% or 98,822 shares. Advisory Services Networks Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Contour Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.11% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). First Mercantile Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,076 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 841,370 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 306,271 shares. Riverbridge Lc holds 0.52% or 443,339 shares. Rgm Cap Lc holds 2.37M shares or 9.63% of its portfolio. At Bancorp invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 23,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,330 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.04% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 32,377 shares. Hartford Fin Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8,882 shares to 11,640 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 14,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,157 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).