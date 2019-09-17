As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Position; Tnb Financial Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $10.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 177,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 218,289 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 3.42M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 11,639 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc owns 2,005 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 178,600 shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 17,348 shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% or 8,331 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,782 shares. 7,180 were reported by Calamos Ltd. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 20,153 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 146,807 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 31,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 13,384 shares. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.08% or 54,967 shares. Scout holds 103,916 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: VRNT,SINA,PRO,WB – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Okta (OKTA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CLDR, ENPH, TEUM and VRNT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Before You Buy Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 426 shares to 12,739 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 5,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins has 105,200 shares. Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv invested in 8,877 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,139 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Montag A & Assoc reported 68,128 shares stake. Paw Capital Corporation invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Invest Services Inc has invested 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peninsula Asset Management has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Advsrs Limited Com owns 1,572 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,890 shares. Town & Country Savings Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 48,577 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6,131 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 559,722 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Lc holds 2,836 shares. M&R Cap stated it has 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).