As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Value Declined, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Holding; Community Trust & Investment Co Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $413,696

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 279,639 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14 million for 23.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 54,959 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 96,124 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 2.32M shares. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 12 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 207,749 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Group One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 4,964 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Morgan Stanley owns 84,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Idaho-based Caprock has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Neumeier Poma Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.34% or 863,028 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 46,738 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 14,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Ltd Liability Co holds 2.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 90,688 shares. 13,661 were reported by Stearns Financial Ser Grp Inc. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 283,568 shares. Brinker reported 95,095 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division stated it has 86,190 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,048 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.68 million shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated has 4.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Invest Advisors Lc holds 71,058 shares. Hexavest accumulated 2.03% or 1.58 million shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 28,578 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davidson Invest Advisors holds 287,449 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Choate Inv Advsr reported 102,448 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.