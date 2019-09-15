As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Position; Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Upped Its Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 151,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 349,809 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement with Broadfin Capital on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioDelivery Sciences; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Cap

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39M, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 522,187 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology

More notable recent BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed BioDelivery Sciences International’s (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shareholders Feel About Its 108% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioDelivery Sciences: Updates To Thesis, BELBUCA Growth Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.42, from 2.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BDSI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 52.48 million shares or 17.81% more from 44.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern owns 0% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 258,748 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 399,923 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.02% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 1.71M shares. Eam Investors Ltd invested 0.95% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Essex Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.26% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has 274,282 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Blair William & Il holds 847,920 shares. Knott David M accumulated 452,802 shares. 999,900 are owned by Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested in 0% or 53,711 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,200 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 293,112 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield And Son Ltd by 17,320 shares to 248,623 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 40,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,927 shares, and cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG).