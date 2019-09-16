As Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Price Declined, Rgm Capital Lowered Its Stake; Dorsal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $9.19 during the last trading session, reaching $261.15. About 1.08M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 208,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.25 million, down from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 597,810 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Momo (MOMO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on Behalf of Verint Stockholders and Encourages Verint Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,927 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 196,000 shares. Fort LP accumulated 17,239 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 933 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Systematic Lp stated it has 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 318,882 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.32 million shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 121,400 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Citadel Llc invested in 7,090 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,236 are owned by Regions Corporation. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 176,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Medical Inc by 708,806 shares to 751,523 shares, valued at $32.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 505,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$6.26, Is Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,344 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 1.14M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Trexquant LP holds 0.51% or 20,786 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 125,944 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3,837 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc owns 117,214 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co has 121,852 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 142 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.58% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 146,776 shares. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 8.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Menta Ltd Llc holds 813 shares.