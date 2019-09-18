As Verint Systems (VRNT) Shares Declined, Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake by $4.51 Million; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39M, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 395,288 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 33,231 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 28,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 105,319 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “City of Barrie Automates Customer Service Operations with Verint Solutions and Expands Digital Services – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Momo (MOMO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 19,970 shares to 15,730 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,081 shares, and cut its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS).

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.