As Verint Systems (VRNT) Shares Declined, Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted Its Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Cut Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 23,688 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 38,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 860,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.22 million, down from 899,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 96,796 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 11,598 shares to 12,419 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qiagen Nv by 262,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment LP invested 0.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,161 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has 4,909 shares. 860,734 are held by Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Com reported 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Everence Cap Inc accumulated 4,561 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1.12M were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 2,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 69,650 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 3.56 million are held by Aqr Capital Management. Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.48% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 38,845 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.