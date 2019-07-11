As Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Position; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 249,439 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 30,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.95B, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 4.96 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Verint Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zscaler (ZS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRNT or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.31M shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $103.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Com (NYSE:GPK).