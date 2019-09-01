As Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Value Declined, Rgm Capital Has Raised Stake by $4.10 Million; Passport Capital Maintains Holding in Cameco (Call) (CCJ)

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.48 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 69,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.87 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 598,019 shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares to 972,003 shares, valued at $53.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).