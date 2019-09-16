As Verint Sys (VRNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.28 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 304 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $33.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.08. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 294,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81 million, down from 337,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 270,245 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 20,000 shares to 660,000 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Construction Partners Inc by 21,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Solarwinds Corp.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verint Expands Leadership with New Customers Adopting Advanced Fraud and Security Technologies – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Okta (OKTA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 861,873 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,413 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). State Street Corp accumulated 1.44 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 94,505 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 925,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 252,765 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,805 shares. Ftb reported 184 shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 29,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability invested in 7,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 105,701 shares stake. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corp has 1.06% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.43M shares. Paloma Prtn reported 4,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLF) by 48,278 shares to 152,823 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 42,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,039 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Michael And Susan Dell Foundation has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 391 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107,399 shares. Finance Advisory Group Inc reported 456 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maryland Capital Management owns 18,234 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Lc has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Connecticut-based Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baskin Services reported 8,154 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership has 25,505 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability Co owns 801 shares. 645 were accumulated by Hallmark. Armistice Cap Ltd Co reported 0.48% stake. Toth Financial Advisory holds 477 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.