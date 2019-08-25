As Verint Sys (VRNT) Shares Declined, Sphera Funds Management LTD Upped Its Stake by $6.77 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Lifted Holding

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 114,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 263,926 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80M, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 417,205 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: VRNT,SINA,PRO,WB – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint Systems reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Geico, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, State Farm and USAA Top Insurer Rankings in Verint Digital Experience Index – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 67,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 172,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,786 shares, and cut its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

