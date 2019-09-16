As Verint Sys (VRNT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 23,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 282,820 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 306,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 597,810 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT)

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 87,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 325,553 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, down from 413,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 15.22 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 158,851 shares to 669,560 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 83,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invs has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,457 shares. Missouri-based Scout has invested 0.11% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 22,173 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 25,318 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 36,644 shares. 3,825 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd. 17,896 are owned by Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Co reported 2.39% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 7,839 shares. Van Eck Associate has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,212 shares. 11,900 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has 2,005 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,782 shares.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 3,595 shares to 148,552 shares, valued at $30.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vgi Partners Limited has 8.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Liability Company has 3.61% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19.94 million shares. Girard Ltd has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.25M shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,516 shares. 22,787 are owned by Ballentine Partners Ltd Co. Glacier Peak Ltd Company reported 0.9% stake. Parsons Inc Ri has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,708 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,337 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.67% or 200,702 shares in its portfolio. Sather Financial Incorporated reported 61,151 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Hm Payson owns 333,837 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 78.39 million shares. 120,336 are held by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 17,258 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.