As Verint Sys (VRNT) Shares Declined, Holder Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $418,064; Holder Intersect Capital Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 7,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 393,216 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.15 million, down from 401,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 388,578 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 2,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 6,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,811 shares to 151,261 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 432,552 are owned by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. 17,348 are owned by Dupont. Wellington Management Group Llp has 13,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 406,399 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.24% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.89M shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Agf Investments reported 10,457 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Menta Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 3,900 shares. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,189 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Maryland-based Campbell & Communication Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Comm Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 971,043 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has 14,494 shares. 64,735 are owned by Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability. Hexavest holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sit Investment Inc owns 51,780 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 92,383 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research. Mitchell Management Com holds 8,250 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 3,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 58,864 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 850 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 317,440 shares stake.

