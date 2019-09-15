As Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Stock Declined, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Its Holding; Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $1.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 20,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.70 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 556,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.23M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 627,194 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q Rev $318.7M; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Company owns 224,269 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 48,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 94,505 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 170,247 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.61% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 89,379 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.39% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Shell Asset Management accumulated 11,491 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 284,533 shares. New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Blair William & Il holds 0% or 1,189 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Llc invested in 25,923 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 296,050 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 130,502 shares to 311,572 shares, valued at $68.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,614 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Hdg Msci Japan (HEWJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.49% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shelter Mutual Communication invested in 63,700 shares. Regions Fincl owns 87,973 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Chatham Grp Inc Inc holds 24,436 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 2,067 shares. Moreover, Naples Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,399 shares. 448 are held by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1.54% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 5,429 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 26,632 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,820 shares. 10,326 were accumulated by Boys Arnold. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has 59,035 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 2,758 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 4,738 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,658 shares to 60,132 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.57 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.