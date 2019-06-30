As Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Trimmed by $2.80 Million Its Holding; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Marinemax (HZO) Stake by $1.01 Million

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 7.46% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 4.28 million shares traded or 488.64% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 617,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, down from 670,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 813,978 shares traded or 155.16% up from the average. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MarineMax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares to 32,647 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.06 million activity. 75,000 shares were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 28.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares to 377,078 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

