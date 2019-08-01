As Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Value Rose, Cannell Capital Lowered Stake by $10.72 Million; Genomic Health (GHDX) Market Valuation Rose While Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 428,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.72M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 204,785 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 12,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 117,882 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 130,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 275,109 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAlLORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Results of 11 to 25; 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 27/04/2018 – Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $59.79 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vaughn James J sold $232,272. Shak Steven had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.71 million on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Cole G Bradley sold $1.21M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 23,958 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 389,073 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Smithfield Com accumulated 100 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 16,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lee Danner & Bass reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 54,398 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 145,749 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.03% stake. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0% or 3,600 shares. 7,000 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) by 88,289 shares to 437,139 shares, valued at $16.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. $1.53 million worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Perkins Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 197,440 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc holds 11,713 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates has invested 0.1% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 609,134 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Daiwa Securities Grp, Japan-based fund reported 261 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 205,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 77,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 595,351 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 30,556 shares. Dupont Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 62,571 shares. Friess Ltd Liability Co reported 156,406 shares stake. Fiera Corporation accumulated 163,090 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

