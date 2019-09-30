As Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Price Rose, First Light Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.14 Million; Lourd Capital Has Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $6.80 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 183,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 589,099 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.80M, down from 772,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 396,439 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 10.32 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EQUITY STRATEGIST SCOTT WREN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mayo Sees Blankfein Leaving in 2019 (Video); 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video)

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 417,879 shares to 743,784 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 197,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.