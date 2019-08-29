As Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Cut by $2.80 Million Its Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position by $1.09 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 83,909 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 61,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 83,223 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 45,267 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9,143 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 40,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,984 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Concerned About the Canadian Economy? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares to 32,647 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,764 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Limited Company owns 17,109 shares. Legal & General Pcl reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 13,913 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 261 shares. Acuta Capital Ptnrs has invested 4.54% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 455 are owned by Us Bancorp De. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 11,713 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 196,593 shares. Birchview Cap Lp reported 0.55% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 40,551 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 0.01% or 596,900 shares. 39,500 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Management. Sei Invs reported 85,015 shares.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Veracyte (VCYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Veracyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Veracyte (VCYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte, Inc (VCYT) PT Raised to $34 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.