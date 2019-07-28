As Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Rose, Holder Cannell Capital Has Decreased by $10.72 Million Its Position; Insulet (PODD) Position Maintained by Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 33,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,378 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.33M, up from 579,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 488,097 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 428,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.72 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $145,364 was made by Anderson Bonnie H on Monday, February 11.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Caxton Associate LP has 0.08% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 0.37% or 171,200 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Renaissance Llc owns 454,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 107,507 shares. Blackrock reported 2.77M shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 43,638 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Castleark Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 235,185 shares. United Kingdom-based Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited has invested 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 25,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $937,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 49,591 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Llc has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 18 shares. Next Century Growth Lc has 1.59% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Amer Tx reported 0.25% stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 117,698 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.16% or 7.41 million shares. 2,384 are held by Diversified Trust. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res invested 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Hrt Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,316 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 297,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axiom Investors Ltd Llc De reported 38,729 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 849,860 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $105.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,054 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).