As Veracyte (VCYT) Share Value Rose, Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake; Eam Investors Stake in Envestnet (ENV) Has Lowered by $868,564

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 481,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73 million, up from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 578,591 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 12,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 14,860 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 27,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 176,854 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.53 million for 39.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Envestnet | Tamarac to Provide Tamarac Reporting® and Trading® Technology to Rockbridge Investment Management – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Veracyte Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Veracyte Announces Publication of Clinical and Analytical Validation Data for Afirma Xpression Atlas – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.