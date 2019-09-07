As Veracyte (VCYT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Deutsche Bank Ag Cut Its Position in Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) as Stock Value Rose

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 245,992 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NRIM) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% . The institutional investor held 41,402 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 52,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Northrim Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 11,877 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 0.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM); 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 29,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 926,299 shares. Invesco Limited reported 595,351 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 1,648 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 0% or 15,250 shares in its portfolio. 2.77 million were reported by Blackrock. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 31,300 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Art Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 34,038 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Co has 0.29% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

More important recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Veracyte (VCYT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Veracyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Jed Ballard Joins Northrim BanCorp as Chief Financial Officer Following Frye’s Transition to Corporate Accounting Manager – GlobeNewswire” published on November 22, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11% to $0.30 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Appoints Aaron M. Schutt to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Martin Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Northrim Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2016.

Analysts await Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. NRIM’s profit will be $5.01M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Northrim BanCorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $161,832 activity. 715 shares were bought by DRABEK ANTHONY, worth $24,668 on Wednesday, May 29. $9,962 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was bought by Schutt Aaron Michael on Wednesday, August 14. 743 shares valued at $25,351 were bought by McCambridge David J on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider Karp David W bought $23,779. SWALLING JOHN C also bought $24,857 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) on Thursday, May 30. Hanneman Karl L had bought 500 shares worth $17,600.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.04M shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 98,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NRIM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,660 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher, New York-based fund reported 93,522 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 525 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Kistler reported 193 shares. Frontier Inv invested in 0.05% or 25,200 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc reported 0.02% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 23,226 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 67,775 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 530,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 0% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 46,600 shares. 1,421 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Invesco Limited owns 26,937 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 7,208 shares.