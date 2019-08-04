As Veracyte (VCYT) Market Value Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Lowered by $1.99 Million Its Stake; Churchill Management Position in Metlife Com (MET) Lowered by $737,142 as Stock Price Rose

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 348,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 366,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81 million shares traded or 96.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 79,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, down from 119,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 968,189 shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53 million worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.27% or 120,183 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Management Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 13,913 shares. 6,132 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 107,507 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 30,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 7.71% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 18,805 shares. Clough Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 171,200 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 280 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 20,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp has 345,245 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc. by 34,070 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 78,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 66,504 shares to 158,855 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN).