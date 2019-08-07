As Veracyte (VCYT) Market Valuation Rose, Timpani Capital Management Has Upped by $776,325 Its Position; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Wellcome Trust LTD Has Upped by $9.24 Million Its Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte (VCYT) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 31,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 106,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 75,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 417,001 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 11.29 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Rams’ Morgan Fox Suffers Torn ACL; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS AMBIVALENCE ON DIRECTION, SHAPE OF INVESTMENT BANK REMAINS, NEW CEO TO FACE RENEWED PRESSURES TO EXECUTE COST CUTS; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 130 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued By Morgan Stanley 2006-HE1; 09/04/2018 – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN UNITS TO MORGAN STANLEY; 14/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 3.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 08/04/2018 – Ramsay Health Care Price Tagret Cut 1.7% to A$59.00/Share by Morgan Stanley; 01/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Names Clare Woodman as Head of European Business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Calamos Wealth Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 36,119 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 29,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,704 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,468 were accumulated by First Bank. Wright Investors Ser Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Capital Investment Counsel reported 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 634,557 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 23,698 are held by American National Registered Investment Advisor. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 887,945 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,500 shares. Ally Fincl has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53M worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. 37,900 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 121,600 were reported by Driehaus Limited Co. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 17,109 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr owns 36,501 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 0.29% or 156,406 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 5,417 shares. Perkins Cap Management Inc holds 197,440 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 8,651 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested in 0.03% or 29,200 shares. Art Advisors Ltd owns 34,038 shares. Citadel Lc holds 209,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Timpani Cap Limited Liability invested in 1.28% or 106,965 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 11,104 shares to 43,911 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,105 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.