As Veracyte Com (VCYT) Stock Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $1.86 Million Its Stake; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $6.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (VCYT) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 74,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,835 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 121,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (NYSE:MODN) by 46,688 shares to 50,666 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radware Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 21,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,129 shares, and cut its stake in Venator Matls Plc Shs.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. Anderson Bonnie H also sold $145,364 worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares.

