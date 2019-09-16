As Veracyte Com (VCYT) Share Price Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $887,880; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake by $1.36 Million

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (VCYT) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 31,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 164,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, down from 195,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 514,092 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

More news for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58,784 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Atika Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.77% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 137,000 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 552 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 25,254 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 263,010 shares. Hillsdale Investment has 35,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 31,232 shares. 238,425 are owned by Essex Inv Ltd Liability Com. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 1.2% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.33% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc owns 73,000 shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 0.03% or 774,599 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audiocodes Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 70,373 shares to 130,778 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 46,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Shs (NYSE:AXS).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.