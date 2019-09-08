As Vera Bradley Com (VRA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Position by $2.03 Million; Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by $16.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 600,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.76M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 6.39M shares traded or 171.56% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – IN FISCAL 2019, “TRANSFORMATION PLAN” IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET COSTS SAVINGS OF $85 MILLION – $100 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Releases 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SIGNET JEWELERS LTD. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET PRELIM EST. FOR PRETAX COST CUT CHARGES $125M-$135M; 24/05/2018 – Top Diamond Retailer Signet Joins De Beers Blockchain Venture; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – WILL SELL NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES TO INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY CARVAL INVESTORS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – “FISCAL 2018 WAS A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR SIGNET”; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $4.25

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 156,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 233,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 389,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.33M market cap company. It closed at $8.85 lastly. It is up 10.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY Rev $405M-$425M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 10c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Signet Jewelers’ shares up on earnings announcement – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signet Jewelers’ Turnaround Has Yet To Take Shape – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Signet Jewelers’ Store Reduction Is Obscuring Underlying Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Signet +2% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since September 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $56,574 activity.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 320,954 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 46,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 136,191 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.04% or 675,018 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 96,296 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt owns 147,522 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 17,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 192,240 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,645 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Group Inc Inc holds 135,756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 34,711 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 94,600 shares.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : PLAY, CPST – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vera Bradley to Acquire Majority Ownership of Pura Vida – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vera Bradley Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (BKS, ADBE, ORCL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.