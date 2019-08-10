As Ventas (VTR) Valuation Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million; First Washington Decreased Its Paccar (PCAR) Position by $1.96 Million; Shares Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.77M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.26M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 544,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 68,084 are held by Schroder Inv Management Gru. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 45,435 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Company accumulated 23,937 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,987 shares. Pinnacle Associate has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 65,888 shares. Pitcairn Company has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,167 shares. Weiss Multi holds 130,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,869 shares. Presima Inc owns 62,000 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 629 shares. Principal Fin Gp reported 0.03% stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.36 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Probst Robert F sold $633,096.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,689 shares to 4,903 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39M for 9.88 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Guggenheim Llc holds 213,486 shares. British Columbia Management has 0.06% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund has 6,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Comm Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Garnet Equity Cap Holdg Inc has invested 4% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 452,841 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 181,357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 7,677 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 963,868 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 20 shares. Axa accumulated 163,813 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 7,748 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 14.83 million shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Davila Marco A. sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485.