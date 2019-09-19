As Ventas (VTR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Its Position; Genworth Finl (GNW) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 571,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 2.85 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 96.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 975,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 39,869 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.36M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 115,782 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) by 98,406 shares to 197,717 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 784,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).