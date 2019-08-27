As Ventas (VTR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.32 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined While Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $903,500

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 68,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 253,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, down from 322,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 976,056 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 15.20M shares traded or 97.72% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Lc stated it has 2,750 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 5.12M shares. Moreover, Ami Management has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,297 shares. Signature Estate And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,289 shares in its portfolio. Haverford accumulated 2.77% or 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt has 2.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 340,604 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 44,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 17,799 shares. Stratford Consulting Lc has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Street Limited Liability Com holds 8,872 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 63,689 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 162,693 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Boston Mgmt Inc holds 0.54% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Cp by 2,764 shares to 108,057 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 67,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 678,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 8,996 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested 0.21% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.86% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rodgers Brothers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,461 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Provise Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 31,999 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 4,156 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank reported 225 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 97,277 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 69,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl reported 215,476 shares. 167,542 were reported by Neuberger Berman Limited Liability. Conning invested in 0.01% or 6,775 shares. 1,556 are owned by North Star Mgmt Corporation. Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.