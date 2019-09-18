As Ventas (VTR) Stock Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Its Position; Foundation Resource Management Has Upped Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Valuation Declined

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 15.24M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 897.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.71M, up from 144,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 876,998 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 247,074 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 2.09M were accumulated by Van Den Berg Management I. Majedie Asset Limited accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 85,400 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 639,973 shares. Citigroup stated it has 3.26M shares. Gramercy Funds Management invested 1.99% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Canal Ins reported 100,000 shares. 93,310 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Foundation Management has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 10 invested in 14,992 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Sinking Today (After Surging Yesterday) – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser accumulated 479,222 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 85,122 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 974,064 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. World Asset Inc has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). American Incorporated holds 138,333 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,665 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 123,273 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 72,270 are owned by Sei Investments Com. Fin Counselors owns 4,911 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc owns 3,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 109,538 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 24,735 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 346,368 shares to 303,547 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 519,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.